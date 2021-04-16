As more people purchase firearms, local shops are experiencing an ammunition shortage

Ammunition is affecting local gun shops.

Emergency response gear & embroidery in lafayette says they have seen an ammunition shortage since around this time last year.

They say it's due to more people buying guns than ever before.

Emergency response says hollow point bullets have been harder to come by than full metal jacket bullets, but bullets, in general, are hard to come by.

Joy rhode, a spokesperson for emergency response, says the store has been limiting the number of boxes customers can purchase.

"it's affected our business as far as the frequency of people coming in everything is just a shortage there just is not the product available as there was in the past."

Rhode says their supplier has had a shortage of workers which has caused there to be product shortage for gun shops across the country.

She says they have been told they'll likely be back on track in the next two