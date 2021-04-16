Sentencing for Jeremy Ross set for June

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.
(WTHI) - Sentencing will happen in June for a man found guilty of attempted murder - along with other charges.
We told you yesterday a jury found jeremy ross guilty.
The case is from march of 20-20.
Police pulled over the van ross was in..
At a gas station.
Ultimately..
They shot him during the traffic stop.
Officers testified that ross was *not* complying with them..
And had a gun.
Early in the investigation..
Police said ross pointed a gun "at them" and "tried to pull the trigger".
/////// 12 jurors found now after hearing all of the evidence that he was guilty of several of the charges, i feel like that's our system.
Justice was done."
//////// in july of last year..
The prosecutor said the officers' actions fell under the statutes "for self-defense" and "use of force related to arrest or