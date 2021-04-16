Sentencing for Jeremy Ross set for June

(WTHI) - Sentencing will happen in June for a man found guilty of attempted murder - along with other charges.

Com.

Sentencing will happen in june for a man found guilty of attempted murder and other charges.

We told you yesterday a jury found jeremy ross guilty.

The case is from march of 20-20.

Police pulled over the van ross was in..

At a gas station.

Ultimately..

They shot him during the traffic stop.

Officers testified that ross was *not* complying with them..

And had a gun.

Early in the investigation..

Police said ross pointed a gun "at them" and "tried to pull the trigger".

/////// 12 jurors found now after hearing all of the evidence that he was guilty of several of the charges, i feel like that's our system.

Justice was done."

//////// in july of last year..

The prosecutor said the officers' actions fell under the statutes "for self-defense" and "use of force related to arrest or