Authorities working to identify suspect in Butte College voicemail threat

Butte College is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to locate a suspect who left a threatening voicemail directed at the police academy, according to Butte College Public Information Officer, Lisa Delaby.

Information and get that to you.

We start this 4 o'o'clock hour with that threat at butte college... it's main campus shuting down.

Students and police on alert.

.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live on campus.

Kristian you've been following this story since it first broke.

What do we know about this threat?

Right now there's still a heavy police presence here at butte college's main campus.

Investigators tell me they're still working to identify the person who made the threatening call.

This morning the school discovered a voicemail*threatenin* law enforcement academy students.

The college closed the campus to any visitors but did allow students and staff members in.

Its working with law enforcement from out of the area to track down the suspect.

I spoke with one student who was on campus when he got the alert.

I literally said what is going on with the world because everything is just falling apart.

Its crazy whats happening because we dont even need this you know what i mean.

Police are not releasing the exact threat left by the caller.

I'm going to stay out here - working to get more information on the suspect and what that voicemail said.

Live in oroville kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

The college is offering a limited amount of in person classes.

Students and staff were on