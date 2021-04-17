WEB EXTRA :White House Flag At Half-Staff For Victims Of A Shooting At A FedEx Facility In Indianapolis

The American flag on top of the White House is flying at half-staff to honor victims of a mass shooting in Indiana on Thursday night (4/15).
Police said a gunman killed eight people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility before taking his own life.
President Biden: "Every single day there's a mass shooting in the United States..." Friday (4/16), the president called on Senate..
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks after a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, left at least eight dead.