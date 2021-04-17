Forever Young Movie (2016)

Forever Young Movie (2016) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: It is hard for anyone in today’s world to pursue their dream whether a life goal or just a search for fame and money.

Nowadays everybody just want to be young forever.

If you are young you are “in”, and if you are old you are “out”.

This is the story of a group of “Forever Young” friends, set in present-day Italy.

A comedy about Milfs, Cougars, and any kind of addicted to Peter Pan syndrome.

A film by Fausto Brizzi with Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Sabrina Ferilli, Stefano Fresi, Luisa Ranieri, Lillo Petrolo, Teo Teocoli