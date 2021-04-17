Ian McGrath Scores Twice in CFC Victory

Were trying to stay on top in their group play as they took on new amsterdam.

Ever wonder what coaches say when they shake hands before the match?

Probably good luck, and then they turn and go not really.

First half, chattanooga's brian bement shields the defender, and ian mcgrath launches a perfect shot into the net.

Time to throw kisses to the crowd.

C-f-c carried that 1-0 lead into halftime.

Second half...new amsterdam tries a little re- direct, but phil d'amico makes the diving save.

73rd minute..brian bement and the goalie collide.

When the goalie goes down, the odds of scoring go up, especially when mcgrath is near-by.

He punches in another one.

Good thing he suited up tonight cause he knocked it out of the park.

Chattanooga added another goal in the 90th minute to win it 3-0.

Battle of