COVID victim's dead body ferried on tractor in Chhattisgarh

In an apparent case of medical apathy, a COVID-19 infected dead body in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon was transported to the crematorium on a tractor in Dongargaon village.

Rajnandgaon's Chief Medical Officer Mithlesh Chaudhary said that it is not appropriate to keep the dead body a COVID victim at hospital, and the incident might have taken place in hurry.

Chhattisgarh is one of the worst-hit states by COVID-19 in India with active caseload of more than 1,20,000.