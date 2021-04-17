Protesters gather after US police shoot and kill a man at Lents Park in Portland, Oregon

In this clip, protesters begin to gather near Lents Park in Portland, Oregon, after a man was shot dead by the police on Friday morning (April 16).

The video, filmed on the same day of the shooting, shows the police closing the streets around the park and deploying armed officers in preparation for intensifying protests.

The shooting took place at Lents Park after the police received reports of a suspect allegedly pointing a gun.

The officers described the suspect as a white male in his 30s.

There were no immediate details available on what led up to the shooting.