Saturday, April 17, 2021

Heavy police presence in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:36s
This clip shows heavy police presence in the town of Windsor, where Prince Philip's funeral will be held today.

Windsor Castle can be seen in the background.

The footage was filmed on Saturday (17 April).

