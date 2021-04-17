Heavy police presence in Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral

This clip shows heavy police presence in the town of Windsor, where Prince Philip's funeral will be held today.
Windsor Castle can be seen in the background.
The footage was filmed on Saturday (17 April).
In this video, the town of Windsor gets ready for Prince Philip’s funeral. Members of the press are preparing for the day ahead..
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Police mount specialist search operations in Windsor ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.