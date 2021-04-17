In this video, the town of Windsor gets ready for Prince Philip’s funeral.
Members of the press are preparing for the day ahead and the police are patrolling the streets.
Windsor Castle is seen from different angles.
The video was filmed at 6 am on Saturday (April 17).
Prince Philip's service to the country will be remembered at his funeral, as the order of service has been revealed.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be in attendance alongside 28 other guests at St George’s Chapel in Windsor..