Members of the press are preparing for the day ahead and the police are patrolling the streets.

In this video, the town of Windsor gets ready for Prince Philip’s funeral.

In this video, the town of Windsor gets ready for Prince Philip’s funeral.

Members of the press are preparing for the day ahead and the police are patrolling the streets.

Windsor Castle is seen from different angles.

The video was filmed at 6 am on Saturday (April 17).