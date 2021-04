The Water Man with Rosario Dawson - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the drama movie The Water Man, directed by David Oyelowo.

It stars David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina and Maria Bello.

The Water Man Release Date: May 7, 2021 After you watch The Water Man drop a review.

