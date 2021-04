The Water Man Movie (2021) - Rosario Dawson, Maria Bello, Alfred Molina

The Water Man Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young boy sets out on an epic quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers.

US Release Date: May 7, 2021 Starring: Rosario Dawson, Maria Bello, Alfred Molina Directed By: David Oyelowo