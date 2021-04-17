New Yorkers Over Age 50 Now Eligible For Walk-In Appointments

It got a lot easier to get a COVID vaccine for some New Yorkers on Saturday.
City-run vaccination sites are now taking walk-in appointments for anyone over the age of 50; CBS2's John Dias reports.
Walk-in appointments were previously only available for New Yorkers over age 75. The change comes as vaccine supply finally..