Indiana Tech Soccer Claims Second Consecutive WHAC Tournament Title

The Indiana Tech men's soccer team brought home the WHAC tournament championship for a second consecutive season with a 3-0 win over Northwestern Ohio on Saturday.

Tomorrow night with a ???meanwhile, the indiana tech men's soccer team trying to capture its second consecutive whac tournamnet championship... taking on u-n-o-h in the title game this afternoon..???top-seeded warriors were on the attack early and often... beautiful left-footed strike by luke jones goes just over the crossbar..

This game goes scoreless late into the first half..???that was until the 40th minute... lucca motta settles it... the pass by jose uvida... and this time, jones won't be denied... the englishman puts the warriors up 1-0...???they would add two more in the second half..

And you can make it back-to-back 3