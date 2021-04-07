Tech blanks UMD to claim second straight WHAC title

11-ranked Indiana Tech men's soccer repeated as Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Champions Tuesday evening as they defeated the University of Michigan-Dearborn 2-0 at Warrior Athletic Field to complete an unbeaten conference schedule.

Friday... let's head outside for some some soccer... 11th ranked indiana tech looking to wrap up a whac title taking on michigan dearborn...no score yet.... 34th minute... but warriors make a run... ryan steele with the feed in to the box... right on the head of jonas kahlmann... his second goal of the season..

Tech up one at half...second half now... same score... 54th minute... kahlmann on the other end of things... this time he sends the ball in to the box... noe garcia..

Nets his 15th of the year... 3 point day for kahlmann... warriors win 2-0..

They finish the regular season 14-1-1..

