Uttar Pradesh Sunday lockdown: Strict vigil by cops at Delhi-Noida border

UP Police ensured strict implementation of Sunday lockdown at Noida-Delhi border.

Cops were seen checking passes of vehicles as they crossed Noida-Delhi border.

Uttar Pradesh has announced a lockdown every Sunday across the state till May 15.

Shops, markets, offices will remain closed from Saturday 8pm till Monday 7am.

Only essential services will be available.

Public transports, including state transport buses, will run with a 50 % capacity.

A fine of Rs 1000 for not wearing mask will be imposed on first-time offenders.

Sunday lockdown was announced in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

