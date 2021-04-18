Skip to main content
Sunday, April 18, 2021

Airplane makes emergency landing in ocean at Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:45s
Airplane makes emergency landing in ocean at Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida
Airplane makes emergency landing in ocean at Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida

In this clip, an airplane lands in the ocean in front of the crowd during the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida.

The incident happened on Saturday (17 April) and was caused by a mechanical issue.

There have been no injuries reported.

