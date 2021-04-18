Airplane makes emergency landing in ocean at Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:45s 18 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

In this clip, an airplane lands in the ocean in front of the crowd during the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. The incident happened on Saturday (17 April) and was caused by a mechanical issue. There have been no injuries reported.

