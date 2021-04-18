Medical centres struggle with increased number of COVID-19 patients in war-torn Yemen

This clip filmed on April 17 shows the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Yemen, a war-torn country.

In this video, doctors and nurses in Aden and Al-Dhale'a struggle to cope with the rising number of COVID-19 patients who need medical care.

An increase in the number of infections has caused a collapse of the Yemeni health system, already weakened by the conflict.

Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis.