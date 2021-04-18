Top 10 Upcoming PS5 Games to Get Excited About 2021 2022

There are a ton of exciting PS5 games on the horizon!
For this list, we’ll be looking at titles expected to hit the PlayStation 5 within the next year or two, although they don’t need to be console exclusives.
There are a ton of exciting PS5 games on the horizon!
For this list, we’ll be looking at titles expected to hit the PlayStation 5 within the next year or two, although they don’t need to be console exclusives.
There are a ton of exciting PS5 games on the horizon!
For this list, we’ll be looking at titles expected to hit the PlayStation 5 within the next year or two, although they don’t need to be console exclusives.
Our countdown includes “Deathloop” (2021), “Forspoken” (2022), “Final Fantasy XVI” (TBD), “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” (2021), “God of War: Ragnarok” (TBD) and more!
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, April 16, 2021.
The Clash in the Cascades heats up on the diamond