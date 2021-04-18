Man Shot In Head During Overnight Birthday Party in Evansville

First at 10---- evansville police are investigating an early saturday morning shooting on the city's south- side... the incident-- police say stemmed from an overnight birthday party... 44news reporter claire dugan explains.

"there's shots fired on 214 taylor ave, there was a party down the street."

Authorities say the incident stemmed from a birthday party being held on taylor avenue.

"i don't know if anybody got hit or not, but there was like 30 gunshots."

As shots rang out -- dozens of people scattered into the streets.

"hurry up, just come!"

Authorities say when they arrived, they were directed towards a vehicle located in the 14-hundred block judson street ... the vehicle -- wrecked into a fence and two nearby houses.

And driven by a victim with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Neighbors say this isn't the first time gun fire has woke them up.

In fact -- they tell us its getting to be a regular occurrence.

"it's getting to the point now where it's not just affecting the people that they're shooting at.

It's affecting everyone who lives in the neighborhood's safety."

Authorities say they located over 50 shell casings ... from at least three different guns.

"it was a lot louder this time than it has ever been and we've had one right in our front yard literally."

Neighbors say parties are happening every weekend in the neighborhood.... "i don't want to punish the people who can actually have a good time there, but at the same time, people have to stop dying."

Reporting in evansville---- claire dugan, 44news.