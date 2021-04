Suspect still at large after deadly shooting in Austin, Texas

Police identified the suspect, still at large, behind a deadly shooting in Austin, Texas, as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective who was charged with the sexual assault of a child, Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark told CNN.

CNN has reached out to the Travis County prosecutor for more information and is working to obtain the affidavit in the June 2020 case.