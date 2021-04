Sunday p.m. COVID-19 Update

COMING UP.EMILY: WE KNOW HALF OF ALLADULTS IN THE U.S. HAVE RECEIVEDONE COVID VACCINE.THE COUNTRY HIT THAT MILESTONE.ALMOST 130 MILLION PEOPLE 18 OROLDER WILL RECEIVE ONE DOSE OF AVACCINE NOW.ANOTHER 84 MILLION HAVE BEENFULLY VACCINATED.STARTING TOMORROW, EVERYONE 16AND OLDER IN AMERICA WILL BEELIGIBLE FOR THE VACCINE.PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN HAS MOVED UPTHE DATE AS PARTS OF THE COUNTRYSEE A RISE IN CASES ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS.AIXA DIAZ IS IN OUR WASHINGTONBUREAU WITH A LOOK AT THENATIONWIDE EXPANSION.AIXA: MORE THAN THREE MILLIONPEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM COVID-19.VACCINATING AS MANY PEOPLE ASPOSSIBLE IS A WAY TO END THEGLOBAL PANDEMIC WHICH ISN'TSLOWING DOWN IN COUNTRIES LIKEBRAZIL AND INDIA.HERE AT HOME NEARLY A QUARTER OFTHE U.S. POPULATION HAS BEENFULLY VACCINATED AND STARTINGTOMORROW ALL ADULTS ACROSS THECOVID-19 SHOT.FOR NOW, AMERICANS CAN ONLY GETTHE PFIZER AND MODERNA VACCINES.LAST WEEK THE F.D.A.

AND C.D.C.RECOMMENDED A PAUSE IN THEJOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE DUE TOSIX CASES OF RARE BLOOD CLOTS INTHAT'S OUT OF NEARLY SEVENMILLION AMERICANS WHO HAVEGOTTEN THAT SHOT.THIS COMING FRIDAY, AN ADVISORYPANEL WILL NEAT REVIEW THOSECASES AND WILL MEET TO RECOMMENDWHAT TO DO NEXT WITH THE JOHNSONAND JOHNSON VACCINE.EMILY: THE U.S. IS AVERAGING 16MILLION DOSES A DAY.TONIGHT, THE U.S. WILL LIKELMOVE TO RESUME JOHNSON &JOHNSON'S VACCINE THIS COMINGWEEK.DECISION WHEN C.D.C.

ADVISORS WILL DISCUSS THE PAUSE. THE VACCINE COULD COME WITH RESTRICTIONS OR BOARDER WARNINGS AFTER REPORTS OF SOME VERY RARE BLOOD CLOT CASES. THE VACCINE HAS BEEN IN LIMBO SINCE SIX BLOOD CLOT CASES WERE TIED THERE TO THE U.S. AROUND SEVEN MILLION DOSES HAVE BEEN GIVEN. FOUR MU DEATHS TO THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINES IN FRANC. THERE HAVE BEEN BLOOD CLOTS AND BLEEDING DISORDERS.

