11pm Civil War Veteran Gravestone Dedication 04.18.2021

TODAY MEMBERS OF THE SONS OF THE UNION VETERANS OF THE CIVIL WAR REPLACED THE MILITARY GRAVE MARKER FOR CIVIL WARE VETERAN BENJAMIN NEWLAND AT THE GEORGETOWN CEMETERY.

Honored with a new grave marker.

Today members of the sons of the union veterans of the civil war replaced the military grave marker for civil ware veteran benjamin newland at the georgetown cemetery.

Newland's marker had deteriorated over time.

The union held a ceremony to remember him by.

His decedents including his great great grandson whos a member of the group was in attendance.

"once we figured out where he was, they hadnt had a headstone for over a 100 years and it was just time to do the right thing by him" buckler added that replacing the marker its a way to keep the