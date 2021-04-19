Alabama A&M walks off against MVS

The Bulldogs are on a four-game win streak after defeating the Delta Devils.

February of last year... over at alabama a&m its the bulldogs hosting the delta devils -- down two in the sixth with the bases loaded -- m-v-s ties things up on a single by tolentino.

In the seventh -- carlos mas hits a sac fly to deep center field -- sending mitchell to third and hall trotting home as the bulldogs jump back in front.

Then it's another fly to center -- this one off the bat of berk-uh-meyer and mitchell comes around to score.now its 4-2 bulldogs... a&m would make it four straight