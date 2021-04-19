NORTH ALABAMA COLLEGES ADJUST ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC

All the universities in North Alabama are not requiring the SAT or ACT for fall 2021 admission.

New at ten... many colleges across the country are taking the difficulties from the pandemic into consideration when deciding if an applicant gets accepted or denied.

Waay 31's grace campbell shares with us what the universities in north alabama are doing differently this year.

Grace?

Applying to college is stressful in general.

That's why some universities like u-a-h are easing some of the burden and isn't requiring the act or sat.

Incoming freshmen daniel simons says its a catch 22.

Daniel simons "it felt somewhat less stressful, but also more stressful because my other parts of my application and everything mattered so much more to these colleges than having the act involved in it."

Daniel simons is going to be a freshman at u-a-h in the fall.

Like many students, his grades went down some during the pandemic.

But universities like oakwood and u-n-a will allow some leeway if you don't meet the gpa requirements.

Daniel simons, 20 sec "i feel if i didn't go through the pandemic, i would have been a lot less stressed because there's other colleges i could have gone to, and it was like, i had more stuff to be prepared with, but going through the pandemic, i didn't have the act scores counted as much, so it just felt a lot more stressful at certain points because of the pandemic."

All the universities in north alabama are not requiring the act or sat for fall 2021 admissions.

The university of north alabama, alabama a and m university, and oakwood university say their acceptance rates haven't fluxuated much from previous years.

So for simons -- he was excited when he got accepted to uah.

"i felt really relieved because it felt like i was finally done having all the stress of applying everything, some of the universities are also waiving their application fees and adding more scholarship opportunities for students.

Reporting live in hsv, grace campbell, waay 31 news.