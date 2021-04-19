Emotional scenes as Australia and New Zealand open travel bubble

A long-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has been opened.The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators.It marked the first, tentative steps towards what both countries hope will become a gradual reopening to the rest of the world.The idea of a bubble between Australia and New Zealand had been talked about for months but faced setbacks because of several small virus outbreaks in both countries, which were eventually stamped out.