Emotional scenes as Australia and New Zealand open travel bubble

A long-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand has been opened.The start of quarantine-free travel was a relief for families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators.It marked the first, tentative steps towards what both countries hope will become a gradual reopening to the rest of the world.The idea of a bubble between Australia and New Zealand had been talked about for months but faced setbacks because of several small virus outbreaks in both countries, which were eventually stamped out.
World reacts to New Zealand and Australia's transtasman bubble
New Zealand Herald
