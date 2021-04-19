Pennebaker Drive Shooting

One person was shot with life threatening injuries and a unrelated to the shooting police detained multiple people for disorderly conduct on the scene.

A-b-c 36.

#### we begin with a developing story..

One person has life threatening injuries after a shooting in lexington, on pennebaker drive..

According to police, they responded to a 'shots fired' call just after seven last night..

Once on scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound..

They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries..

Police tell us a suspect has been detained..

No word on any charges at this time..

Also...according to police...unrelated to the shooting...several people were detained at the scene for disorderly conduct.

Police continue to