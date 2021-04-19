One person was shot with life threatening injuries and a unrelated to the shooting police detained multiple people for disorderly conduct on the scene.
Pennebaker Drive Shooting
#### we begin with a developing story..
One person has life threatening injuries after a shooting in lexington, on pennebaker drive..
According to police, they responded to a 'shots fired' call just after seven last night..
Once on scene, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound..
They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries..
Police tell us a suspect has been detained..
No word on any charges at this time..
Also...according to police...unrelated to the shooting...several people were detained at the scene for disorderly conduct.
Police continue to