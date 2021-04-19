NASA Chopper Takes Flight On Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter made history Monday morning on Mars, becoming the first ever aircraft to take flight on another planet.
It lifted off, hovered about 10 meters above the surface, and then landed.
Tina Patel reports.
