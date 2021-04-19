Footage shows the return of 'Wally the Walrus' to a harbour - just weeks after he was scared off by tourists

An Arctic walrus has been spotted off the British coast balancing a starfish on its nose.The animal named 'Wally,' was first seen on the South Wales coast in March and has become a popular sight with locals and visitors to the area.The creature recently returned to Tenby harbour in Pembrokeshire after its disappearance for several days around Easter was thought to be because of tourists disturbing it.Since appearing in Wales, Wally has also been pictured capsizing an inflatable dinghy boat and attempting to climb onboard a fishing boat.Its latest antic, holding a starfish on its nose, was captured by Amy Compton - who is a volunteer for the Welsh Marine Life Rescue.The 22-year-old told ITV: "Wally the walrus back with another fashion accessory!

This time a starfish!"I couldn't believe it when it popped up with a starfish on its face, it was so funny and something you just didn't expect to see!"It's an incredible experience to monitor such a beautiful & amazing creature, it's such a character!"Amy, who lives near Tenby, also issue a warning to people keen to see the walrus in person."We're urging people to listen to our advice that it is a wild animal and to admire it from afar, don't disturb it and keep dogs on leads," she told ITV.