Typhoon Surigae wrecks beach resort in the Philippines

Typhoon Surigae wrecked a beach resort when it hit the Philippines on Sunday (April 18).

Footage shows the damage suffered by the Puraran Surf Resort in the coastal town of Baras in Catanduanes province.

Owner Cristina Soria said: "It’s still raining and the sea is still rough, the waves are still big.

It’s just sad because our new cottages and canteens which we prepared for the summer have been damaged by the storm." Typhoon Surigae reached maximum sustained winds of 190 mph (305 kph) at the weekend when it passed by the eastern part of the country.

Forecasters said that Typhoon Surigae, known locally as Typhoon Bising, had weakened on Monday (April 19) while it slowly moved away from the country.