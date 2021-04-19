Cincinnati Bengals Unveil New Jerseys for First Time Since 2004

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil New Jerseys for First Time Since 2004.

The team revealed the new uniforms on April 19.

Our fans have wanted new uniforms for many years, and today represents the start of an exciting new era in Bengals history, Bengals director of strategy and engagement Elizabeth Blackburn, via statement.

The Bengals' helmet design will remain the same.

The team shared a video of former and current players.

Quarterback Joe Burrow said, "these uniforms excite me.".

They're cool.

I think the fans will like them and they'll be good for us, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, via statement.

The guys that are here are the kind of people that are going to take this organization to where we want to go.

We're the future.

It's going to be a fun ride, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, via statement