Apple preparing for spring event

Apple is getting ready for its spring event tomorrow.
New iPads are almost certain to be unveiled at the product launch.
The upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be thicker than the previous-generation version, likely due to the inclusion of the mini-LED..
Apple is planning to hold its first media event of 2021 tomorrow on Tuesday, April 20, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through a live..