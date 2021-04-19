Monday 4/19 Insider Buying Report: TTCF, AHT

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Tattooed Chef, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of TTCF, for a cost of $10.00 each, for a total investment of $2.5M.

So far Williamson is in the green, up about 83.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.34.

Tattooed Chef is trading off about 8.8% on the day Monday.

And at Ashford Hospitality Trust, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Benjamin J.

Ansell, M.

.

Who bought 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.06 each, for a trade totaling $206,500.

Before this latest buy, Ansell, M.

.

Bought AHT on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $184,500 at an average of $3.08 per share.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading up about 13.6% on the day Monday.