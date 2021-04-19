Medical Examiner: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Suffered Stroke, Died From Natural Causes

The D.C.
Medical examiner's office ruled Monday that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was injured during the Jan.
6 insurrection, suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.
Investigators initially believed Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the Jan. 6 riot.
