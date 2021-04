Former Bulldogs return to Starkville with advice on NFL life

ARE BACK THE MSU FOOTBALL TEAMHAD THEIR FIRST SPRING GAMEUNDER MIKE LEECH OVER THEWEEKEND.BUT IF YOU NFL PLAYERS CAME TOSTART BUILDING TO CHECK OUTTHEIR OLD COLLEGE FORMER BULLDOGSTANDOUTS, JEFFREY SIMMONS OFTHE TENNESSEE TITANS AND TYREEPHILLIPS OF THE BALTIMORE RAVENSAND MONTEZ WOULD HAVE WASHINGTONAND OTHERS CAME BACK TO THE OLDSTOPPING GROUNDS TO SEE THECURRENT TEAM AND YOU KNOW WHENFORMER PLAYERS LIKE THESE COMEBACK SO IS A REMINDER THAT THENFL DREAM IS ATTAINABLE.IT’S ALSO LIKE A REUNION ASWELL.THERE’S STILL A LOT THAT THEBULLDOGS ON THIS YEAR’S TEAMHAVE TO LEARN WHEN IT COMES TOTHE NFL NOW TYREE PHILLIPS JUSTFINISHED HIS ROOKIE YEAR WITHTHE RAVENS WHILE SIMMONS ISGOING TO YEAR THREE AND THEY HADTHIS ADVICE ON WHAT TO EXPECT ATTHE NEXT LEVEL FOR THOSE UP ANDCOMING PLAYERS.YOU KNOW DOING A LITTLE THINGAND YOU KNOW, NOT ALL ABOUTFOOTBALL BUT ON THIS FOOTBALLASPECT ABOUT, YOU KNOW,ESPECIALLY GETTING TO LEAD.I THINK THE HARD PART IS JUSTTRYING TO STAY IN, YOU KNOWMAINTAIN, YOU KNOW, TRY TO STAYIN HEALTHY AND ALL THAT.SO IT AIN’T LIKE, YOU KNOW HOWJUST GOING UP, YOU KNOW YOURPARENTS USED TO WAKE YOU UP, YOUKNOW TO GO TO SCHOOL NOW.HE GOT TO COLLEGE GOT TO WAKEYOURSELF UP NOW IN THE BIGLEAGUE IS LIKE NOBODY GOT TOTELL ME TO WORK OUT.NOBODY GOT TELL ME WHAT E SOLIKE NOBODY GOT TIME TO STUDY MYWORK, YOU KNOW GRINDING DAY SOMORE ACCOUNTABILIT AND SOMEBULLDOGS BECAME NFL PLAYERS,THEY COULD BE DOING THAT SOONTHE INFO DRAFT STARTS AT IN