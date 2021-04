Patriotic dog pays his respects to late Prince Philip by howling at The Last Post while watching funeral on TV

This adorable clip shows a patriotic dog paying his respects to Prince Philip by howling at 'The Last Post' whilst watching the funeral on TV.

One-year-old dog Reben joined 13.6 million other Brits at the weekend to see the final goodbye to the 99-year-old royal.

The pooch is said to have watched the majority of the hour-long ceremony in complete silence and was "at awe" at the service.

This video was shot on the 17th April 2021.