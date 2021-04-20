CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: April 20. 2021
The fate of Derek Chauvin is in the jury's hands this morning.

We also look at the legacy of a former vice president from a small MN town, Walter Mondale.

WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021