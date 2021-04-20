CBSN Minnesota's Morning Update: April 20. 2021

Start your day with the latest weather/news.
The fate of Derek Chauvin is in the jury's hands this morning.
We also look at the legacy of a former vice president from a small MN town, Walter Mondale.
WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021
Start your day with the latest weather/news.
The fate of Derek Chauvin is in the jury's hands this morning.
We also look at the legacy of a former vice president from a small MN town, Walter Mondale.
WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021
Start your day with the latest weather/news. After 14 days of testimony and 44 witnesses, closing arguments are happening today in..
Good morning! Here’s the latest weather/news. We’re also asking: What are you doing with your vaccine card? WCCO 4 News - April..