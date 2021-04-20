WEB EXTRA: Railway Worker Saves Child From Train Tracks, Oncoming Train

Here's the moment a child was rescued from the tracks as a train approached in India on Saturday (4/17).
Surveillance video captured a railway worker running down the tracks and picking up the child just in time.
Here's the moment a child was rescued from the tracks as a train approached in India on Saturday (4/17).
Surveillance video captured a railway worker running down the tracks and picking up the child just in time.
CCTV cameras captured the moment a railroad worker saved the life of a child who slipped and fell onto the tracks at a station in..