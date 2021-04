The global cooperation that accelerated the COVID-19 vaccines | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biotech entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares lessons learned from the global effort to develop COVID-19 vaccines: namely, the power of collaboration and the importance of equitable access to health care.

Learn more about the innovative partnerships that helped create the vaccines -- and how India became a crucial player in the supply chain delivering millions of doses to the world.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED technology curator Simone Ross, was recorded March 2021.)