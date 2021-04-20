Pet owner lowers bamboo ladder out window so her cat can climb up

A cat lover uses a bamboo ladder so her pet can climb up to her window after playing in the back garden.

Warunee Tim calls her black moggie Tom to jump onto the ladder to return to the house in Phitsanulok province, Thailand.

After seeing the bamboo ladder, Tom will skillfully climb up the steps and hop back into the room.

Tim said that she lets the pet cat out into the vegetable garden because the house is part of a block and the entrance is around 100 metres away.

So she uses the ladder to let the moggy play safely in the garden.

Tim, who recorded the video on February 5, said: "Our cat plays outside the house in the morning and has a hard time jumping into the window, so when he wants to come back in, we use a ladder for him."