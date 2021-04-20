Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Top 20 Most Shocking Video Game Plot Twists Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 24:51s 0 shares 2 views
Consider yourself warned, there are major spoilers ahead for every game we’ll be discussing!

For this list, we’re looking at the most surprising plot twists you never saw coming – but they don’t have to be good to be unexpected.

Our countdown includes “Metroid” (1986), “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” (2016), “The Last of Us” (2013), “Red Dead Redemption” (2010), “God of War” (2018) and more!

