Delhi oxygen crisis: Kejriwal’s request; Delhi HC orders | All you need to know

Shortage of oxygen supply persists in various hospitals of Delhi.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to urgently provide oxygen for hospitals.

Kejriwal said that some Delhi hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen supply.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court ordered the Centre to immediately implement a ban on the industrial use of oxygen.

Court said economic interests cannot override human lives.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary said that efforts are being made to supply oxygen.

