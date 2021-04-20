Biden Says He's Praying Chauvin Verdict Is 'Right Verdict'

After the jury was sequestered Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden called the George Floyd family (0:45).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - April 20, 2021
After the jury was sequestered Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden called the George Floyd family (0:45).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - April 20, 2021
The US President says that he is “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer..
Biden told George Floyd's family members they are in his prayers as a jury in Minneapolis deliberates former police officer Derek..
US President Joe Biden has said he is “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis police..