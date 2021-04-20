Biden praying for 'the right verdict' in Chauvin trial

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is praying for the "right verdict" in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd.
(Video Courtesy: Associated Press via US Pool Network)
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying..
After the jury was sequestered Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden called the George Floyd family (0:45). WCCO 4 News At Noon -..