SCUSD Students First taking district, unions to court over reopening

District parent and president of that group, John Meyer Johns, joined Sonseeahray to explain what they hope to accomplish.

THERE'S BEEN AN IMPASSE IN THESACRAMENTO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOLDISTRICT IN IMPASSE BETWEENTHE DISTRICT INTO ITS UNIONSMEDIATION IS SUPPOSED TO BETHE NEXT STEP WHEN THATHAPPENS THE S E I U LOCAL 1021CALLED FOR A STRIKE LATER THISWEEK WHEN THE SACRAMENTOCLASSROOM, TEACHERSASSOCIATION WAS SUPPORTING ALLPARTIES MET YESTERDAY COMINGUP WITH THE AGREEMENT THAT WEREPORTED ON FOR YOU EARLIER.YESTERDAY WAS ALSO A DEFININGDAY FOR SE USD STUDENTS FIRSTTHEY ANNOUNCED THEY WANTED TOTAKE BOTH SIDES TO COURTDISTRICT PARENT AND THEPRESIDENT OF THAT GROUP JOHNMYERS JOINS US NOW LIVE TOEXPLAIN WHAT THEY HOPE TOACCOMPLISH NOW GOOD MORNING TOYOU.

SO JOHN YOUR GROUPRETAINED A LAWYER BUT HADN'TFILED ANYTHING AS OF YETBEFORE WE WERE FIRST SENT WORDBY THE DISTRICT OF THIS NEWAGREEMENT JUST BEFORE 01:00AMTHIS MORNING.

WHAT'S BEEN THEMOST DISTURBING THING FOR YOUTO WATCH DURING THIS IMPACTAND WHERE DOES THIS DEAL LEAVEYOUR LEGAL EFFORTS.YOU KNOW FIRST OFF OUR GOALWE'RE PLEASED TO SEE THATTHERE WAS NEGOTIATIONS TOALLEVIATE THAT APPARENTLY YOUKNOW ALLEVIATE THE STRIKECONCERNED PARENTS SHOULD NOTHAVE TO WORRY ABOUT THEIR KIDSGOING TO SCHOOL.

THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OFOF THE RETURN FOR MANY OFTHEM, INCLUDING OF THOUSANDSOF MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS.

SO I THINKTHIS DEAL SOUNDS LIKE ITALLEVIATES THAT CONCERN BUTTHE BIGGER ISSUE IS THAT SACCITY UNIFIED IS MONTHS BEHINDALL THE OTHER OF SCHOOLS INTHE AREA AS FAR AS GETTINGCHILDREN BACK TO SCHOOL FULLTIME IN THE CLASSROOM.

ANDTHAT'S REALLY THE GOAL OF AMESSY UST STUDENTS FIRST IS TOTO GET KIDS OF BACK TO FULLTIME LEARNING.

SO REALLY STOPTHE LEARNING LOSS THAT HASBEEN YOU KNOW SO BAD FOR THELAST 13 MONTHS OF THIS CRISIS.WELL THE STRIKES HAPPENINGNOW 2 DAYS THE DISTRICT WASSET TO WELCOME SECONDARYSTUDENTS BACK TO IN PERSONLEARNING FOR THE FIRST TIMESINCE THE START OF THEPANDEMIC LIKE YOU ARE JUSTTALKING ABOUT SONS ARE FACINGANOTHER SETBACK, BUT THENINJECTING A LEGAL CASE INTOWHAT WAS GOING ON.

MANY MIGHTSAY HOW IS THAT GOING TO BEHELPFUL THAT WAS GOING TODIVERT MORE DISTRICT RESOURCESAWAY FROM WHAT WAS GOING ON INTHE CLASSROOM.A LOT OF ALL PARTIES AREINVOLVED IN THIS INCLUDINGLABOR ORGANIZATIONS AND OTHERWE FEEL THAT PARENTS SHOULDALSO HAVE A RIGHT.

ANDSTUDENTS SHOULD HAVE A RIGHTTO HAVE THEIR VOICES YOU KNOWTHERE THAT.THEY REALLY ARE THECUSTOMERS OF OF THIS DISTRICTAND THAT REALLY SHOULD BE THEPRIORITY IS THE NEEDS OFFAMILIES IN OF STUDENTS.

AGAINEVERY OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICT INOUR REGION ON THAT HOME US SANJUAN UNIFIED ALL-PRO FOLSOMCORDOVA DAVIS.

THE LIST GOESON OUR BACK TO 4 OR 5 DAYS AWEEK MORNING ALREADY OURDISTRICT IS REALLY FIRST PARTWAY THROUGH RETURNING TO 6HOURS A WEEK TO 3 HOUR DAYS AWEEK OF LEARNING AND EVEN THATIS IS BEING COMPLICATED BYSTRIKE THREATS AND OTHERCHALLENGES.

SO WE REALLY NEEDTO PUT PRESSURE ON THEDISTRICT AND ON ON LABORPARTNERS TO TO YOU KNOW SETTLETHEIR DIFFERENCES AND GET BACKINTO THE CLASSROOM MAY BETEACHING THE STUDENTS TIMEBASIS AND SO YOU SEE THIS AS ACIVIL RIGHTS ISSUE AND THAT'STHE ROUTE YOU'RE GOING TO BEGOING LEGALLY.ABSOLUTELY IT'S A CIVILRIGHTS WE A DISTRICT THAT ATLEAST BEFORE COVID WAS 40,000STUDENTS.

WE UNDERSTAND.IT'S SIGNIFICANTLY LESSKNOWN AS PARENTS ARE FINDINGAND STUDENTS ARE FINDING OTHEROPTIONS BUT WE HAVE ARELATIVELY LARGE DISTRICT,MOSTLY LOW INCOME DISTRICT.AND OF WALKING YOU KNOWESSENTIALLY LOCKING KIDS OUTOF THE CLASSROOM.DUE TO POLITICS OR DO TONEGOTIATIONS ARE DUE TO MONEYIS ABSOLUTELY A CIVIL RIGHTSISSUE.

YOU CANNOT.

WHATEVERDISTRICT MAY TO DELIVEREDUCATION, THEY CAN'TARBITRARILY DECIDE NOT JUSTJUST YOU KNOW START PROVIDINGAF OF AN EDUCATION TO STUDENTSOR A QUARTER OF AN EDUCATIONTO STUDENTS.

RIGHT NOW HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS IN IN SAC CITYUNIFIED A MIDDLE SCHOOL SCHOOLSTUDENTS HAVE NOT SEEN ASINGLE DAY OF IN PERSONLEARNING IN 13 MONTHS.WE'RE GOING TO HAVE TO PUTRIGHT THERE WE APPRECIATE YOURINSIGHT.

THIS MORNING OF