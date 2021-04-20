George Floyd's Brother Philonise Sheds Tears After Guilty Verdict

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday evening after the conviction of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd (3:23).
WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday evening after the conviction of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd (3:23).
WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021
Philonise Floyd spoke with passion and emotion on Tuesday after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of..
Philonise Floyd began weeping as Judge Peter Cahill read the three guilty verdicts aloud in court on Tuesday. "As an African..