LOCK UP Movie Clip - Prison - Starring Sylvester Stallone

LOCK UP Movie Clip - Prison - Starring Sylvester Stallone - Plot synopsis: Frank Leone is a prisoner who is nearing parole, when he is transferred to a high security prison run by a vicious warden with a score to settle.

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Donald Sutherland, John Amos, Darlanne Fluegel, Frank McRae, Sonny Landbaum