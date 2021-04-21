Cameron Lamb's family finds hope in Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

FIRE OUT.AMONG THOSE CLOSELYWATCHING THE DEREKCHAUVIN TRIAL..

A LOCALFAMILY WHOSE SON WASSHOT AND KILLED BY AKANSAS CITY POLICEOFFICER IN 2019.WITH TODAY'S GUILTYVERDICT... THAT FAMILY ISHOPEFUL AS THEY HEADTO COURT TO FACE THATOFFICER IN JULY.41 ACTION NEWS I-TEAMREPORTER CAT REID HASTHE STORY, ALL NEW ATTEN.Aqil Bey/Cameron Lamb"sstepdadI think it was a righteousverdictLaurie Bey/Cameron Lamb"sMotherJustice most definitely waserved.

I am so happy for thefloyd family.

However, wehave a ways to go.

This is astartTHE VERDICT DRAWINGNATIONAL HEADLINES HASPERSONAL MEANING FORCAMERON LAMBFAMILYLAMB WAS SHOT ANDKILLED IN DECEMBER 2019BY KCPD DETECTIVE ERICDEVALKENAERESIX MONTHS LATER- THEJACKSON COUNPROSECUTOR ANNOUNCEDTHE POLICE OFFICERWOULD BE CHARGED WITHINVOLUNTARYMANSLAUGHTER ANDARMED CRIMINAL ACTIONLaurie Bey-I feel like you know that thereis hope for me whenson"s case comes up andour family, we want to seejustice tooLAMB"S MOM LAURIEBEY ALSO HOPES THISVERDICT MARKS ATURNING POINTLaurie BeyI just want our loved ones, oursons, grandsons, to be treatedjust like they would treat theirsonsAqil Bey-Recognition is being given tus.

Grateful for thatREPORTING IN KANSASCITY, CAT REID, 41 ACTIONNEWSATTORNEYS FOR THEOFFICER HAVE SAID THISWAS A JUSTIFIED POLICESHOOTING.ERIC DEVALKENAEREPLEADED NOT GUILTY.

