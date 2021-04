Kangana INSULTS Alia?, Priyanka Reacts To Covid 19 In India, Sara & Janhvi's Workout | Top 10 News

Kangana Ranaut responds to Thalaivi's OTT platform release by Indirectly taking a dig at Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika, Priyanka Chopra expressed her concerns over the current situation of Covid-19 situation in India.

These are among the Top 10 news in Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap