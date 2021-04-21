Help Wanted: Riverchase Dermatology hiring 10 Medical Assistants

If you're looking for a job in the medical field, Riverchase Dermatology is trying to fill ten open Medical Assistant or Licensed Practical Nurse positions in Lee and Collier Counties.

IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A JOB INTHE MEDICAL FIELD THIS MORNING,RIVERCHASE DERMATOLOGY IS TRYINGTO FILL *TEN* OPEN MEDICALASSISTANT OR LICENSED PRACTICALNURSE POSITIONS IN LEE ANDCOLLIER COUNTIES *RIGHT NOW.THEY'RE LOOKING FOR PEOPLE WHOARE ENERGETIC, AND PUT THEPATIENTS FIRST.:14-:20*typing nats* 2 secNATS "good morning! I'm here formy appointment" 3 sec

I’m here formy appointment" 3 secAT RIVERCHASE DERMATOLOGY...NATS "i’ll have you have a seat.the medical assistant will comeout and get you when i’m donewith this, ok?" 3 secMAKING THEIR PATIENTS FEELCOMFORTABLE AND AT HOME, ISPRIORITY NUMBER ONE.MINDY GARRETT - LEE COUNTYSENIOR MANAGER "There’s nothingmore rewarding than being ableto pour into our patients andsee them walk out of our officeswith the best results" 8 secNATS "kristy stafford?" 1 secAND RIGHT NOW...NATS "here’s your insurancecard.

Follow me please" 3 secTHE LEE COUNTY SENIOR MANAGERMINDY GARRETT SAYS, THEY’RELOOKING FOR MEDICAL ASSISTANTSAND LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSES,TO ENHANCE THAT PATIENTEXPERIENCE.NATS "right this way!" 1 secLISA "so what is the day to daylife like for someone who comesto work here as a medicalassistant?MINDY "just assisting thedoctors, primarily.

All of ourproviders, and justunderstanding what specialtiesthat they render and just beingavailable to assist withprocedures, minor procedures,and just regular generaldermatology visits" 16 secNATS "my name is Chris.

I’mgoing to get you ready for thedoctor" 2 secMEDICAL ASSISTANTS WILL TAKEPATIENTS BACK TO EXAM ROOMS...NATS "and what are we checkintoday for ya?" 1 secGET THEM READY TO SEE THEDOCTOR, AND HELP WITH COSMETICPROCEDURES, AESTHETICS... ACNEOR SKIN EXAMS...NATS "have you ever had skincancer before?" 1 secSKIN CANCER REMOVALS OR OTHERPROCEDURES.MINDY "we do offer veryextensive and very thoroughtraining programs that we havehere in place for our medicalassistants, to be able to setthem up for success, we actuallyput them through a Derm techcertification course, to helpthem be equipped to deliver thatcare" 13 secNATS "so just confirm for me,are these your medications?""they are, yes" "okay" 3 secLISA "why should someone who isinterested in working as amedical assistant choose to workhere?MINDY "we have a very familylike culture here at riverchase.we believe in serviceexcellence, but we believe thatit starts within" 10 SECNATS "i’m gonna give you a gownhere" 1 secMINDY "we’re growing rapidly,and we do offer plenty ofopportunity for growth fordriven individuals, there islot of opportunity, we like toevolve and we like to grow ourteam members with us" 11 secTO BE A MEDICAL ASSISTANT, YOUHAVE TO HAVE A MEDICAL ASSITANTCERTIFICATE FROM AN ACCREDITEDSCHOOL PROGRAM.

RIVERCHASE ISFILLING 10 OF THESE POSITIONS,FOR THEIR 14 DIFFERENTLOCATIONS, BETWEEN LEE ANDCOLLIER COUNTY.